Lilly Hercik's voice and piano echoed through Easton's College Hill.

She was one of 45 performers taking part in the neighborhood's fourth Porch Fest featuring musicians from across the area on 26 porches.

"It's a lot of fun; it's such a great environment just for all musicians to get a little bit of exposure and everything," said Hercick.

For Hercik, it was her first time performing at what has become a tradition and she said events like this help her gain more listeners.

"Especially for my accounts on Spotify, Apple Music, like it gains a lot of listeners and just people in general for my music," said Hercick.

Kim Kmetz is the mastermind behind it all.

She said she got the idea for porch fest after attending a similar event in Ithaca, New York years ago.

After talking with the right people, she was able to make it a reality here.

"Now it's become a tradition that everyone looks forward to," said Kmetz.

It is a tradition that keeps Erin Chudolij coming back, one she said brings her family together with good friends and good music close to home.

"It's great. It's so nice to have that sense of community, especially after the past two years it's good to have everyone hanging out and spending time together," said Chudolij.

Kmetz said this year is the largest the Fest has ever been.

"This for me is what community and living on College Hill and living in Easton is all about," said Kmetz.