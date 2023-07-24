ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's was celebration of Puerto Rican culture in Allentown over the weekend.

Puerto Rican flags were waved proudly as a parade made its way through the city on Sunday.

It started at 5th and Hamilton streets and finished after crossing the Tilghman Street Bridge.

Colorful floats and bands were cheered on as they paraded their way through.

The parade was followed by a celebration at the Executive Education Academy Charter School.

Before the parade started there was a Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza. It was sponsored by the Puerto Rican Culture Preservation group.