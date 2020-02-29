ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A local youth organization, Movement Moves Media, is hosting the first celebrity boxing tournament in the Lehigh Valley.
The non-profit is entirely volunteer-based with all proceeds going towards programs supporting the homeless community, at risk youth and reducing gun violence.
"This is something that has not been done in this city yet but has been done in other cities across the country with very successful results so we were like why don't we bring it here to Allentown," said Michael Frassetto, Executive Director of Movement Moves Media.
The night of entertainment is scheduled for April 25 and will feature friendly boxing matches starring local business owners, community leaders and former professionals. Former mayor of Fountain Hill, Jose Rosado, is fighting at the event.
"I'm willing to give back. I've always been a proponent and someone who believes in boxing and the good things that can come of it," said Rosado.
Jose says he hasn't boxed since the 1980's when he was in Golden Gloves but credits boxing with helping him get on the right path as a teen. He's not too concerned about winning.
"What I'm looking for is for the community to win, for our young people to win and for people to understand what boxing has to offer," said Rosado.
Tickets for the event are available now on www.lvboxingnight.com.