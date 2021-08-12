Delayed but undeterred, the 2020 Census data is now being released.
It shows the Lehigh Valley's population grew by 6% over the past decade to just over 687,000 people.
Lehigh County added nearly 25,000 people, while Northampton County added around 15,000.
Pennsylvania's overall population grew to 13 million, but the Keystone state still lost a congressional seat as this first batch of data will go toward states redrawing voting maps.
"It's a little disappointing Pennsylvania will lose a congressional seat. But the jury is still out on our response rate and the final counts," said Michael Wilson, with the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation.
Wilson helped to spearhead the local census count.
Undercounted in 2010, he said Lehigh and Northampton counties and Pennsylvania were all ahead of the national average response rate heading into the final push last summer.
The data that will determine a state's federal aid, which will also have a big impact on non-profits, will come later in September, according to Wilson.
Hundreds of billions of federal dollars are at stake. Wilson said Pennsylvania loses nearly $2,100 for every person not counted.
"When we see data for localities that will really determine where those local dollars go to support support infrastructure, education, health-care and other things," he said.
Data also showed those in Pennsylvania who identify as white alone dropped from around 80% to 73.5% since 2010. The Hispanic population grew, and the number of Black residents remained roughly the same.