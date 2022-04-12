ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People struggling with substance abuse now have a new place to get help in Allentown.
The Center for Recovery held its grand opening Tuesday.
It's on Linden Street, near St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus and the Lehigh County Prison. Organizers say the new center is easy access for anyone discharged from either of those two places.
It will offer 12-step meetings, treatment referrals, and other services.
The center is being funded by the Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol addiction treatment center.