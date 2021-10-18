Flooding on Sand Island in Bethlehem

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flooding to parts of Bethlehem. Pictured, the Charles A. Brown Ice House on Sand Island. 

 Zach DeWever | 69 News

NAZARETH, Pa. - A center aimed at assisting homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding from Hurricane Ida's remnants is opening in Northampton County.

A Commonwealth of Pennsylvania/Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center opened at 1 p.m. Monday at the Northampton County Emergency Operations Center at 100 Gracedale Avenue in Nazareth.

The hours of operation for the recovery center are:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

