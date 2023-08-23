EASTON, Pa. – A public hearing on potential additions to the properties participating in the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, in Easton was held Wednesday.
John Kingsley, the city's director of community and economic development, presented an overview of the program that allows for reduced tax on blighted city properties with the aim of allowing for the renovation and revitalization of the properties.
LERTA gives a property tax break on new construction that declines gradually and disappears after 10 years. The tax on the land remains the same.
A LERTA aims to promote development by reducing construction costs to build a future tax base.
According to Mayor Sal Panto, the program has been essential in several of the city's developments.
"The Simon Silk Mill would not be there without LERTA," Panto said.
The properties council voted to add to the city's roster include:
1-6 Centre Square, where developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj has proposed a seven-story hotel.
8 Centre Square, where Platform Five and tech entrepreneur-turned-developer Hagai Feiner has proposed adding three stories to the building to create seven apartments, a first-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar.
508 W. Canal St., where Greater Shiloh Church is partnering with the PA Housing Finance Agency and the nonprofit developer PIRHL to develop the site into Shiloh Commons, an affordable housing project.
130, 132, and 134 Philips St., as well as a neighboring property on Charles Street, where the collection of four properties will be subdivided to construct eight affordable housing units.
653-671 Bushkill St., the site of the former Circle System Group building, which will be developed into a multi-tenant industrial facility.
The total current city tax that is generated from the parcels is $14,244, Kingsley said. Post-LERTA — after the 10 year duration of the program — Kingsley said the properties would generate a projected amount of $140,000 in taxes.