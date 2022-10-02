ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- It started as a Sunday morning in Allentown like so many other -- Dozens of churchgoers shuffled into Zion's Reformed U.C.C. on Hamilton Street.

But this time, it was their last with the congregation.

"It's hard. We have fond memories here," said Geoff Brace, a Deacon at Zion's Reform U.C.C -- also commonly referred to as the Liberty Bell Church.

The church has been in operation for 260 years, but over the last few decades, times got tough.

"For the better part of the last 20-30 years, like many congregations we've seen a decline in membership, finances aren't as strong as they had been," said Deacon Brace.

"We hit a critical point."

It's now being passed on to Resurrected Life Community Church out of Allentown.

"We are thankful that Zion's Reformed Church sees Resurrected life having the capacity to continue their legacy," said Gregory Edwards, Senior Pastor of Resurrected Life Community Church

People are excited, but have concerns about the future of the church's Liberty Bell museum, which is where soldiers hid the Liberty Bell from the British during the Revolutionary War.

So, we asked the new congregation about their plans.

The Resurrected Life Community Church says preserving the Liberty Bell Museum is important to them and they want to make sure its history continues.

"It's a part of the history of the city, it's a part of the history of the church," said Pastor Edwards.

"One of the things we want to do is utilize the beautiful sanctuary as an opportunity to do performing and creative arts, to have vivid discussions around a variety of things in the heart of the city. We're excited about going downtown," Edwards added.

The transition from Zion's Reformed U.C.C. to Resurrected Community Church is expected to happen sometime in November.