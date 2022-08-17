PALMER TWP., Pa. - A stone farmhouse in Northampton County has begun the journey to be relocated to its new home.

The structure is part of the legacy of the late Charles Chrin, who was a developer and philanthropist in the area.

Carson Companies, which recently bought the farmhouse, has agreed to have it moved to an adjoining site still owned by the Chrin family.

Carson is proposing five new warehouses on the existing site.

The 330-ton house was built in 1752 in Palmer Township. Its relocation is expected to be completed by noon Thursday.