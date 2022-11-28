ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Through the doors of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Allentown, hymns echoed through the century-old sanctuary one last time.

The church on West Chew Street held its last service Sunday, in front of 151 people, before closing due to declining attendance.

It is a congregation Lenore Kohl has been a part of her whole life.

"I was baptized here, I was confirmed here, I was married here, so it's been a big part of my life," said Kohl.

Kohl's uncle was one of the ministers. She said it is a place where she has made a lot friends. Kohl said she was a part of a youth group that would do everything together.

"We were at church two or three days a week and just had so much fun together," said Kohl.

Fellow lifetime member Barbara Reph was also sitting in the pews.

"I sit in here and think of all the years I've been here. My family has been here, my grandparents, so it's been an awful time saying goodbye," said Reph.

She used to take part in activities, like baking fundraisers and basket socials. Reph said she sat in the same spot each Sunday.

"I love my church and as you see, it's a beautiful place," said Reph.

Reverend Rebekah Moyer calls it a very special place, a congregation she said has become part of her family in her four-and-a-half years here.

"Just amazing people, people with strong faith and people who have the heart to help people in the community," said Moyer.

She says the church will be serving the community after it closes, but there is no specific plan yet.

"This is home. Emmanuel was my home, always," said Reph.