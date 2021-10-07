FORKS TWP., Pa. - A long-standing Easton transportation service has a new owner.
Easton Coach Company's principal shareholders sold their interest in the company to Beacon Mobility last week, according to Easton Coach Company President and CEO P. Joseph Scott.
"Beacon is one of the largest providers of specialized transportation in the country and it is run by people we have known for many years," Scott wrote in an email to 69 News.
"It is a great partnership for us because it is a Company with considerable resources and will allow us to continue to grow beyond the capacity of our prior owners."
Easton Coach Company will continue to operate independently under the same name and will run the same 18 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Scott said.
Customers such as LANTA, Warren and Hunterdon counties, New Jersey Transit and SEPTA, will see no changes, he said.
Scott said the company will remain at its headquarters in Forks Township. The company's senior management team, including Scott, will continue in their existing roles.
The company was founded in 1984 and incorporated as Easton Coach Company in 2002.
Easton Coach Company says on its website it has a fleet of more than 700 vehicles, including about 650 paratransit vans. Its fleet also includes luxury motorcoaches and 21-passenger minibuses.
69 News has reached out to Beacon Mobility, but have not heard back.