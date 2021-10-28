BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The CEO of the Bethlehem-based company that makes Peeps and Mike and Ike, among other well-known treats, is planning to step down.
Ross Born plans to retire as CEO of Just Born, Inc., which his grandfather, Sam Born, founded in 1923, according to a news release from the company.
He has led the company for more than four decades along with his cousin and co-owner, David Shaffer, the company said. Ross was inducted into the National Confectionery Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame and served as Chairman of the National Confectioner’s Association.
Born, 68, will work with the Board of Directors, which has established a search committee, to recruit a new CEO, the company said in its news release. Plans are for him to continue as CEO until the new CEO is on board. David Yale will remain in his role as Just Born President & COO, and David Shaffer will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Family ownership of the company, which manufactures iconic candy brands such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales, will continue.
“This is my 44th year in the family business,” Born said. “Thanks to our Just Born associates, our brokers, customers, suppliers and community partners, it has been the experience of a lifetime. I have enjoyed the close relationship I have had with David Shaffer, my cousin and business partner for my entire professional career. Now it’s time for me to pass the baton to a new CEO, who along with our top-notch Executive Team, will take the business to new heights. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with my wife and family – especially our four grandchildren! And, I will continue to focus efforts on ways to make our community a better place for everyone.”
Shaffer said: “There are not enough words to describe the innumerable contributions that Ross has made to our company, the confections industry, our stakeholders and our community. While his leadership and passion will be missed, he is leaving Just Born in a strong competitive position as we are coming off a record setting year—achieved despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.”
The company said it is currently ranked as the tenth largest confectionery company in the United States.