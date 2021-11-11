WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Thursday was Veterans Day, the day we honor those who have served our country to protect us all.
To say thank you, services and events were held throughout our area.
The sun shined down as students from the elementary school in Williams Township, Northampton County waved flags to welcome everyone to the Veterans Memorial in town.
"We got blessed with this beautiful day to pay respect to our veterans," said Chuck Yeoman with the Township's Veterans Memorial Committee.
And Yeoman says this area is blessed to have so many older veterans to honor. Each one was given a scroll made by one of the elementary school students.
"It's just a thank you note from the students," Yeoman said.
In Carbon County, veterans were treated to a breakfast at the Beacon Diner in Lehighton. The event was hosted by Lehigh Valley Hospital Network. One veteran we spoke with was humbled by the gesture.
"For me personally, I don't feel like I did anything remarkable, so sometimes it's a bit awkward for me, so I just try to take it for the spirit that it's intended," said U.S. Army veteran Joseph Greg.
In Bethlehem, the National Museum of Industrial History held its annual Veterans Day ceremony.
This year's keynote speakers included married U.S. Marine sergeants who served in the Marines for more than 20 years.
Organizers say this year's event may have been one of the best-attended, to honor the bravest in our country.
"War is hell. But, you know what, our people in this country are moving forward, they're still moving forward and God bless the military," said Frank Behum, with the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial Committee, which hosted the event.