CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - At DeSales University, it was a day of tribute.
"We will hear of the dedication, the bravery and the honor that defines the American warrior," said Tom Craig, DeSales Assistant Professor.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day brought more than 100 service members and their families out to remember the sacrifices made during the nearly 20-year conflict. Air Force veteran Ralph Galati spent 406 days as a prisoner of war in Hanoi.
"When you have absolutely nothing and you have lost absolutely everything then you begin to imagine and really fully appreciate what freedom really means," said Galati.
Dave Binder served two combat tours in the Navy. He says when his morale was at its lowest, a note from a stranger tucked inside some Christmas cookies kept him going.
"I opened that note and it said we know you are there," said Binder.
The university's Office of Veterans and Military Services sponsored the event that made sure every Vietnam veteran was decorated with a special lapel pin.
"It was a great honor to be here and be recognized since when we did come home from Vietnam there was no recognition," said Ralston Coleman, who served in the Air Force fixing helicopters during Vietnam.
But for those who didn't come home, a POW-MIA chair of honor was unveiled during the ceremony. Funding for the chair was made possible by a donation from Johnny Rivers, VFW Post 1322, Quakertown.
It will remain empty at DeSales University Stadium.
Also, in a place of honor at the ceremony, a POW-MIA Missing Man Table with items that signify the sacrifice of the fallen and the pain suffered by their families. The table was sponsored by Gregory Seltzer, President of DeSales SVA, who is also a Marine Corps veteran.
Of the 2.7 million service men and women who served in Vietnam, 1,600 are still missing in action.
"Please remember finally that we are in the land of the free because of the brave," said Galati.