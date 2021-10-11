ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some of Allentown's bravest are getting a much-deserved pat on the back.
The fire department's annual memorial and commendation ceremony was held Monday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Numerous firefighters were recognized for acts of bravery and heroism over the past year, and for reaching milestones in the number of years they've served the city.
Allentown firefighter Chad Ege was recognized as the 2021 Allentown Fire Fighter of the Year. Ege joined the department in 2008. He commands the department’s bomb squad and is a member of the hazardous materials team.
The Alfred W. Fischl Fire Service Award was presented to Assistant Chief Michael Zellin for his consistent and dedicated work ethic throughout his career, according to a news release from the city of Allentown. The award is presented to a fire department individual who has served at least 20 years and has exemplified himself with consistent and dedicated work habits, the city said.
The Chief’s Award, which goes to people who go above and beyond in fostering the department’s image through activities and events they attend and facilitate outside their normal working hours, was presented to Firefighter Adam Perreault.
Perreault has selflessly donated many hours of his personal time to the YMCA Fire House Friday program, the Syrian Arab American Cultural Association of Allentown food pantry, The Valley Health Partners Street Medicine Team, and other organizations that provide healthcare and human services to the underserved homeless community throughout the Lehigh Valley, the city said in its news release.
A 25-year service award was presented to Battalion Chief William Held, retired Captain Mark Kresge Sr. and Lieutenant Charles Haydt. Twenty-year service awards were bestowed upon Lieutenant Joseph Gostonyi, Lieutenant Paul Heckenberger and Firefighter Wadih Atiyeh.
The department also awarded seven Civilian Certificates of Appreciation.
Isaiah Hoffman was recognized for helping his mother get help when she was burned in a fire at their home. The Allentown Health Bureau was cited for its COVID-19 vaccination program.
Mission BBQ and the Nico C. Elias Funeral Home were recognized for providing food to first responders. Home Depot donated lunch, hand sanitizer, and personal protective items, Jeannie Shott donated Scott equipment, and the O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Dance put on a performance for all first responders at Mack South Fire Station.
Mayor Ray O’Connell told those in attendance, “As I approach the end of my term here in the City of Allentown, I don’t have to tell you how grateful we all are for the work done by our first responders. Since, March of 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have been responding to calls not knowing what new silent dangers to your health may be lurking ahead. You have continued to do your jobs and do them well. You are well respected in this city, and we are fortunate to have you.”