A beer company said Monday it will establish its headquarters in the Lehigh Valley.
Cerveza Rrëy Premium Craft Mexican Beer said in a news release it plans to use the headquarters as a distribution center to cater to the Northeast U.S.
The company said it will release three types of beer in 2021 which include: White, Mexican IPA, and Kölsch. The beer will come in a six pack presentation and will soon be found in retailers and other wholesale centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states, the company said.
The Owner & CEO of Cerveza Rrëy USA, Mr. Rogelio Castillo, is hoping to bring more economic growth into the area by establishing operations in the Lehigh Valley, according to the company news release.