Cetronia Ambulance Corps got a substantial state grant to buy some life-saving equipment.

Sen. Pat Browne presented the $300,000 grant Wednesday.

The money will be used for Advance Monitor and Defibrillator units for the ambulances. They measure heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation level.

The units also have a built-in ECG monitor.

Browne says the units can also be used at special events like senior expos and job fairs.