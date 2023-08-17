CF Martin & Co. becomes first U.S. company with 'Preferred by Nature' sustainability certification

NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth-based CF Martin & Co. announced Thursday that it has become the first company in the U.S. and the second in the world to achieve Preferred by Nature Sustainability Framework certification.

The guitar company earned the recognition for its Martin OM Biosphere guitar, which was designed to show Martin's support for the preservation and replenishment of coral reefs.

The model is 100% FSC® certified (license code FSC-C008304) and only the second plastic-free guitar in production today, preceded by the 00L Earth guitar.

Even the gig bag is sustainable, made from hemp—a Martin first.

Now with the Preferred by Nature certification, the model will carry the Preferred by Nature Hummingbird Seal.

Preferred by Nature is a nonprofit organization that says it supports better land management and business practices that benefit people, nature and the climate.

"Preferred by Nature and Martin share the same vision: 'To pass on the Earth to coming generations in a good shape, we must urgently invent and adopt more sustainable ways of living, sourcing and trading,'" said Cindy McAllister, Martin director of intellectual property, community, and government relations.