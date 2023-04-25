C.F. Martin & Co. has put out its second annual Impact Report, a review of what the Nazareth-based guitar maker did in 2022 to meet its environmental and social responsibilities.

The 18-page report goes beyond "green" goals.

"Sustainability is in our DNA. It's built into everything we do," Chief Executive Officer and President Thomas Ripsam said in a statement. "But to be clear, sustainability is about more than just the environment, it's also about taking care of our employees and our community."

Last year, C.F. Martin conducted a national salary study and raised wages to stay competitive and adjust for inflation. The Martin Charitable Foundation provided 72 grants for a total of $471,000 to non-profit groups in the Lehigh Valley and across the U.S. in 2022.

Also last year, the company -- which uses wood to make guitars and ukuleles -- supported efforts to restore forests in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Pennsylvania.

Martin adopted its first ecological policy in 1990, according to the company website.

"We've embraced responsible use of traditional tonewoods and encouraged building guitars with alternative woods," the website says.

"We can't talk about any of our guitars without talking about sustainability," Ripsam said. "It plays into every decision we make as an organization."

The 2022 report says the company is using recyclable cardboard and biodegradable air pillows for packaging.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the company supports a hospital. Martin buys Forest Stewardship Council-certified ebony, sipe and sapele wood from the Congo. The council promotes responsible management of forests.

Martin has been making guitars since 1833. The company counts Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Neil Young and Ed Sheeran among the many artists who have played Martin instruments.