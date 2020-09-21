EMMAUS, Pa. – It’s an amazing thing concerning Emmaus Borough Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert.
Even more noteworthy than being named the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Mayor of the Year for 2020 earlier this month is the fact that the honor was kept secret from her for months by family, friends and co-workers.
Gilbert was nominated for the award by Jessica O’Donnell, executive vice president, affiliated chambers, who formally recognized Gilbert before borough council at its Monday evening meeting.
O’Donnell also noted that Gilbert was named “Most Entertaining Mayor” and said that both honors were “well-deserved.”
The official announcement was made at an annual chamber mayors and municipal officials reception on Sept. 9 in Hellertown. The event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the reception, Gilbert reportedly was totally surprised by the news of her being chosen and said how honored she was.
For the past 18 years she has been affiliated with Emmaus, including serving as the first female president of borough council before becoming the first female mayor.
While serving on council, Gilbert chaired the public safety committee, where she worked closely with the Emmaus Police Department. In that capacity, she was instrumental in the advancement of several police officers’ careers in addition to the hiring of a second female officer by the department.
In 2016, Emmaus’ borough manager, Shane Pepe, was named Borough Manger of the Year by the chamber.
In other business, council approved scheduling trick-or-treat night for Friday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the extended hours due to the pandemic.
A full list of trick-or-treat regulations and guidelines will posted to the borough website in the near future, officials said.