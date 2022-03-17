STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A change at a cement manufacturer in Northampton County is expected to reduce CO2 emissions.
By the end of 2022, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company will implement full conversion from traditional ASTM C150 Type I and II cements (OPC) to ASTM C595 Type IL (PLC) cement at several locations in the U.S., the two companies said in a news release.
The Stockertown plant will fully convert by the end of 2022. Type IL (PLC) cement can reduce the CO2 emissions up to 15% in comparison with traditional cement, the companies said.
With over 2200 employees, the companies operate eight cement plants, with a production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons, and 36 cement terminals across the country, which distribute its cement products to over 20 states.
Together Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Co. supply portland and masonry cement products to more than 3800 customers in the construction industry.