With the resumption of federal student loan payments lurking somewhere around the corner, the Department of Education is working on a rules change to lower monthly costs for some.

While the Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments this month on the controversial debt forgiveness plan, the Department of Education has said payments would either resume 60 days after the case is decided, or by the end of August if there's no decision by June.

The changes would apply only to the Revised Pay As You Earn Repayment plan, or REPAYE plan, which is one of 4 income-driven payment plan options.

Under that plan, the monthly payment would be reduced to 5% of discretionary income, from 10%.

Currently, discretionary income is calculated as any income over 150% of the poverty line, or just under $22,000. The rule change would increase it to 225%, or just under $33,000.

If you earn under that amount, you would pay $0 a month. For those who would have to pay, it would cut monthly payments in half.

"That allows you that discretionary income to use for other items such as housing, food, transportation to jobs, the necessities," said Scott Semerod, Student Aid Coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley. He says it could be a good option for those concerned about monthly payments but it does require extra steps.

"Every year, you are required to provide your tax information in your filing," Semerod said. "If your income has changed from one level to another because you got a great job and you make a lot more money, that will impact your payment."

Currently, after 20 years of payments, the remaining amount is forgiven. Under the new plan, those with a balance under $12,000 may be eligible for forgiveness after just 10 years.

The Department of Education estimates 85% of community college borrowers would be debt-free within 10 years.

"The federal government, at this time, has indicated it will not be taxing the debt that they forgive," Semerod said. "Some states are still up in the air on whether they will or will not do that."

This new plan will take time to implement and could even be implemented in a piece-meal fashion. Semerod says you should use this time to think about which payment plan works best for you.

Parent Plus loans won't be eligible for the new payment restructuring.