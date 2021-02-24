EASTON, Pa. – For its upcoming meeting on March 10, Easton City Council expects to vote on an ordinance that would halt the issuance of new downtown parking permits for city residents.
Mayor Sal Panto announced at Wednesday's council meeting that city officials would be preparing legislation to "sunset" the downtown residential parking permit program. The "red" and "blue" permits offer residents unlimited parking in metered spaces on designated streets for a $100 annual fee.
"We want downtown residents to park in our garages and not occupy street spaces," Panto remarked. He added that ending the permit program would make parking spaces more readily available to visitors to the city and shoppers of downtown businesses.
However, Panto did note that permits issued prior to the change would still be honored.
In 2019, Walker Consultants issued a parking feasibility study for Easton, in which it noted that one of the complaints among business owners in the city was that business patrons could not find convenient parking, in part, because residents with permits could park at meters.
In other business, council agreed to amend parking restrictions related to street sweeping throughout the city.
Street cleanings currently are performed on 30% of Easton's streets, according to public works officials.
The changes will combine two separate cleaning routes into one, to be completed by a single operator using one vehicle.
Officials said the routes will remain the same, but the dates and times of prohibited parking will change. The changes will be noted on new stickers placed on the old signs.
Following a warning period over the next five weeks, the changes will be enforced starting April 1.