EASTON, Pa. - A night of fun in Easton turned to fear and panic in an instant.
"The night started off great," Easton resident, Dorothy Malson, said. "Good music, dancing games, having a grand old time, great food."
Malson was watching the fireworks Sunday night with her family. The event was to cap off the city's Heritage Day. But Malson says around 9:45 p.m., that all changed.
"The fireworks were going off but to the left of me I saw like white sparks, but I thought nothing of it at first," she said. "Until I heard somebody say an active shooter. And that's when we all got up and started running down Larry Holmes Drive."
Easton police say a 16-year-old was shot in the leg, near Northampton and Second Streets. Officials say the shooting followed a fight between two groups of teens that included the shooter and victim, near Third Street and Larry Holmes Drive earlier that evening.
"In a situation like that, you don't feel safe for a minute," Michael F. Ruggiero said.
Ruggiero, who owns a business a few blocks from the shooting, was watching the fireworks with his wife and four-year-old son.
"I started seeing a wave of people stand up and run towards me and at that moment I realized, this was something," he said.
Shannon Clarke was working at a nearby restaurant on Third Street.
"All of a sudden the stampede of people just started to come and running up the street," she said. "Like a serious stampede."
Following Fourth of July shootings in Philadelphia and the Chicago area less than a week before, some say there was panic in the air.
"Chaos," Ruggiero said. "In a square city block area, people are coming from every direction."
"My first thoughts were, I can't run, my legs felt like concrete," Malson said. "And I was petrified."
"And they're shouting, 'there's a shooting, there's a shooting.' So our managers started like lock the doors, shut the doors. And people were like running into the restaurant through the window doors," Clarke said.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says the shooting was not random.
"Not a mass shooting or anything like that," he said. "Not an active shooter, this was one-on-one, it was a targeted suspect. The victim was targeted."
But at the time, no one knew what was going on.
"We had to lock the doors, go hide in the kitchen, turn the lights off, because we didn't know if it was a shooter in the crowd," Clarke said.
"The information flying at your ear while you're running, was insane, it was all over the place," Ruggiero said. "...so we zigzagged through town. Never knowing what we were going to come up on."
Many say they're still shaken up from the incident.
"I've lived in Easton my whole 49 years of life...this does not happen to us here in Easton," Malson said.
"We're all over downtown Easton generally," Ruggiero said. "Today I just felt the kind of need to stay home."
Easton police say they're still looking for the shooter. They ask anyone with information to contact the Easton Police Department.