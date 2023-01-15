PORTLAND, Pa. - The Diocese of Allentown has announced the closing of Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul in Portland, Northampton County.

The chapel is one of two churches operated by Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Bangor. Our Lady of Good Counsel is merging with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Roseto.

Both the Bangor and the Roseto churches will remain open after the merger, and will keep their names.

As there are fewer priests available to serve the people, changes are being made. Previously, there were two priests in the Slate Belt region, making it possible to have Masses at three different locations each weekend. Now, only one priest is available to be assigned to the region.

“Young men are entering the seminary and being ordained priests,” said Monsignor David James, Vicar General, “but because of retirements and other normal attrition, there are fewer priests available than previously.

“With only one priest, it is just not possible for him to cover all of the required duties, including weekly Masses, confessions, and other sacraments, at three different locations.”

The changes become effective on Jan. 31.