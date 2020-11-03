EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County judge has dismissed charges against a Bethlehem man accused in 2019 of threatening to blow up his gas-filled home.
But Michael Layton’s legal troubles are far from over as he still faces far more serious charges in Lehigh County.
Northampton County Judge Abraham Kassis last week dismissed reckless endangerment and risking catastrophe charges against Layton stemming from the July 2019 incident in his home in the 200 block of West Goepp Street.
A 911 caller had allegedly told police that she was on the phone with Layton, when he told her that he had turned on “all the gas” in house and was going to “blow it up,” according to court records.
When police arrived at the house, Layton did not respond. When he did answer the door, officers were immediately greeted by a strong odor of gas. Officers and firefighters evacuated two houses to either side of Layton's home. Fire officials and representatives from UGI said they could not locate the exact source of the gas although UGI said the gas stove was the likely source.
Defense attorney Robert Eyer argued that the prosecution didn’t make its prima facie case against Layton during the preliminary hearing. Information provided by the 911 caller was admitted at the preliminary hearing solely to show why police and firefighters responded to the house, according to court papers. The defense argued that the caller’s hearsay testimony was not admitted in order to identify Layton.
“There is simply no admissible evidence identifying Layton as having said or done anything,” according to the defense’s motion.
And even if the court agreed there was sufficient evidence to show the defendant did or said anything, the prosecution failed to show evidence sufficient enough to support the charges, the defense argued.
A Bethlehem fire official testified at the preliminary hearing that gas readings in the house were “at the lowest end of low” and that any “risk of harm was speculative at best,” according to court papers. The risks from carbon monoxide alleged by authorities just didn’t exist, Eyer argued.
“The record before the court is completely devoid of any evidence to establish any risk of death or serious bodily injury,” according to the defense argument, noting the stove wasn’t on when police arrived.
Even if the judge accepted the defense’s argument regarding hearsay testimony, the case against Layton was not based solely on such evidence, according to the response filed by Assistant District Attorney Aaron Gallogly.
When police went into the house, they smelled gas, and Layton appeared lethargic, according to the prosecution’s argument. And despite the gas not being at a level in which an explosion was imminent, neighbors were evacuated, meaning emergency personnel believed they were in danger, according to court papers.
In his ruling, the judge found that the prosecution failed to present evidence at the preliminary hearing that Layton did anything to cause the alleged gas leak. Hearsay testimony could not be used to show he intentionally turned on the gas with the intention of causing an explosion, according to the judge.
“As a result, the Commonwealth has failed to establish the necessary element of recklessness for both charges,” Kassis wrote.
In Lehigh County, meanwhile, Layton faces homicide and robbery charges in connection with the fatal October 2019 shooting of Jeffrey Werner in his Whitehall Township home. Authorities allege Layton’s accomplice, who he met only 24 hours earlier, told the 27-year-old where he could rob someone of drugs and money.
Investigators allege Layton shot Werner twice in the chest and stole a safe from the home. He is currently scheduled for trial in December.