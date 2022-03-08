ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County have filed charges against a man they say traveled at a high rate of speed, fatally hit a pedestrian, then kept on driving in Allentown.
Jose Rainer Gonzalez-Roman, 28, of Allentown, is charged with homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, both third-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
He is also charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, a second-degree felony, and faces summary charges of immediate notice of accident to police department, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and duty to give information and render aid.
The charges were filed against Gonzalez-Roman Tuesday, but he is not in custody, the DA's office said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Allentown Police.
On Feb. 15, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., an Allentown Police officer saw a white vehicle traveling at a “very high rate of speed” in the 1000 block of West Tilghman Street, according to the news release.
As the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle to see the license plate and initiate a vehicle stop, the officer came upon an unresponsive and seriously injured man lying in the roadway at North 17th Street and Sumner Avenue, the DA's office said. The victim was later identified as Steve Bernhard.
Vehicle debris, including a driver’s side mirror, was found near Bernhard. The vehicle that struck the victim did not remain at the scene of the crash, the DA's office said.
Bernhard was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. Bernhard died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.
Surveillance video from the area of the crash showed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as it struck Bernhard, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says an investigation revealed that Gonzalez-Roman was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
As police hunt for their suspect, the victim's family wants answers. In a statement to 69 News Steven Bernhard's aunt said, "We as a family want to put a face to the man who did this. We also want to know why you were speeding and why you didn't stop to help my nephew."