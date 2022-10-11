PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say.

Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.

Investigators say he and another driver were racing when his Volkswagen Jetta slammed into an oncoming vehicle.

The Volkswagen caught fire and Golphin was trapped inside, authorities said. First responders pulled him out, and he was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

The driver of the struck vehicle had moderate injuries.

A police officer and firefighter were also taken to the hospital after the rescue.

Golphin, of Easton, is being held on $15,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the driver of the other racing vehicle has also been identified, and charges will be filed in the near future.