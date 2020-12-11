N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Authorities have re-filed assault charges against a Lehigh County man accused of beating a woman with a flashlight this summer.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Steven B. Kresge with aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack in July at his Fair Drive home in North Whitehall Township. The charges were dismissed in early November after the victim failed to appear in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing, but the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office approved re-filing the charges against Kresge.
State police were dispatched to the Fair Drive home shortly before midnight on July 18 to investigate a reported domestic assault. The victim reported that she and Kresge had been arguing throughout the night outside the home, according to the criminal complaint. Court records do not specify the nature of their relationship.
Kresge reportedly tried to keep the woman from coming inside the house. When she managed to get in through the front door, he allegedly struck her twice in the head with a large, metal Maglite flashlight, according to court records.
After throwing her to the ground, Kresge allegedly hit her four or five times in the back of the head with the flashlight, eventually choking and threatening to kill her. The victim said she bit one of his fingers, prompting Kresge to beat her again with the flashlight.
As the victim reached for her cell phone, Kresge allegedly smashed it with the flashlight and tried to force her into the shower to wash the blood from her head. He allegedly told the victim that he “wasn’t going to jail because of her,” according to records.
The victim managed to flee from the house and lock herself in her car, where she called police with a cell phone she’d hidden from Kresge. He tried unsuccessfully to break into the car and left before police arrived.
State police noted the victim’s injuries and said her shirt, hair and several towels were “saturated in blood.”
Authorities charged Kresge with two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 47-year-old late last week, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 13.