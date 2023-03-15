EASTON, Pa. - The man accused of luring his father out of his home and stabbing him is now officially facing more serious charges.

Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr.'s charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were upgraded Wednesday to one count of criminal homicide, said the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said it upgraded the charges after receiving the autopsy report on Rizzolino's father, 61-year-old Joseph Rizzolino, who died in December after the stabbing in August.

Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr., who had been living in Florida, is accused of luring his father out of the home in the 900 block of Mine Lane Road in Palmer Township, then attacking him.

The victim's girlfriend said the now 30-year-old had been bombarding his father with requests for money, and had started making threats against his father before the stabbing.

His father was going out to his car to wire more money to his son when his son attacked him, investigators say.

Rizzolino Jr. fled the scene and was arrested in Upper Mount Bethel Township the next day.

He was being held on $1 million bail, but there is no bail available for homicide charges.