HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley International Airport employee who died after battling cancer is getting her last wish fulfilled posthumously.
A Pennsylvania charity called "For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation" helped launch a wine Wednesday named after Makala Ashmar.
The event was held at the airport.
Charity officials say before Ashmar died in 2020 of a rare cancer of the bile duct she was able to create her own white wine meant to inspire others to be brave, beautiful and bold.
All of the proceeds will be used to help other families facing a cancer diagnosis.
"Cancer takes a toll on families. And she wanted to do things for other people and this is one way she could do that. And to raise money for this wonderful organization because they help so many families out and that would mean so much to her," said Sharon Ashmar, Makala's mom.
Makala was able to make the wine with the help of a winery in Napa, California.
It's a blend of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and several other flavors.