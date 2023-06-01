EMMAUS, Pa. -A Lehigh County charter school will get to expand its educational programs, thanks to a big cash infusion.

Seven Generations Charter School in Emmaus received a $1.5 million grant Thursday from the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools.

School officials say they plan to use the money to enroll more students, add three new outdoor classrooms, and bring in more animals to its outdoor conservancy.

Seven Generations was one of three charter schools in the state chosen to receive the grant.