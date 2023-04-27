ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors received a presentation to increase an enrollment cap for a charter school Thursday night at the administration building,
The Executive Education Academy Charter School, which was founded in 2014, currently serves 19 school districts, enrolling students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
EEAC CEO Robert Lysek requested an amendment to the current school charter for an additional 90 ASD students.
"This would allow Executive to meet the needs of Allentown students and work collaboratively with ASD," Lysek said during a presentation Thursday night.
Lysek outlined the school's growth over the last nine years. In the school's first year, enrollment involved 490 students. That number increased to 1,383 students by year seven. However, growth has been stagnant for the last two years due to caps imposed by ASD, Lysek said.
"A total of 920 ASD students are at Executive every single day," Lysek said. "...Executive is constantly turning away families and students, and we have the capacity to handle many more students."
Lysek said he projects 1,400 students on the 2023-24 waiting list.
Contracts
In other news, directors OK'd pay increase deals with three unions to work during the summer scholar program.
One pact is with the American Federation of Paraprofessionals Local 1716, another with Allentown Education Association and one with the Security Professionals union.
The board also approved an agreement with Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth Services. The deal involves transportation services for foster care youth in the district when it is determined that a student should remain in their school of origin, and alternative means of transportation to and from the school have been explored and deemed unavailable.
Appointments and resignations
In other news, the board approved the appointment of Diane Richards as the district's chief financial officer. The pact, which begins July 1, is for five years. She will receive a $185,000 annual salary.
Directors also accepted the resignation of Dieruff High School principal Michael Makhoul, effective April 30.
Transportation study
The board forwarded a transportation optimization study to determine the required buses to meet service requirements for all ASD students. The study will cost $39,000.
Central office transformation
Superintendent Carol Birks discussed what she called the district's "central office transformation." The changes will create five distinct offices: financial and operational services; learning and teaching; schools and instructional leadership; talent management and labor relations; and performance management, equity and accountability.
"As an organization, we're working on coherence and alignment of everything that we do," Birks told the board. "...We are establishing network improvement communities, as our central office will be designed to be in direct service to our schools, children, families and, of course, our educators."
Early graduation
Finally, the board approved the early graduation for William Allen High School student Lilyanna Delgado, who will begin her career in the United States Marine Corps in May.