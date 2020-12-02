L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | After a Bethlehem man allegedly sped past a state trooper at more than 100 mph on I-78, he crashed his car, leading authorities to find his stash of pot.
Edwin O. Domenech, of East Fourth Street, faces reckless driving and fleeing and eluding charges following the brief chase Sunday morning that started in Lower Saucon Township. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 47-year-old later that day, setting bail at $75,000.
About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on routine patrol in an unmarked vehicle reported that a car sped past in the left lane. He clocked the car at 105 mph and tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver allegedly ignored the trooper’s lights and sirens and continued speeding westbound, passing other vehicles on the left and right shoulders of the highway, according to court records. The driver exited I-78 at the Hellertown exit, headed north on Route 412 and made a quick right turn onto Crest Avenue.
That’s where the driver reportedly struck a sign and a mailbox and came to a stop in the 100 block of Crest Avenue. The driver, later identified as Domenech, was taken into custody.
Police said a search turned up a plastic baggie of pot on Domenech, and a search of the car allegedly turned up another 84 small baggies of weed. Authorities said they also found eight jars of suspected THC, three vacuum-sealed packages of pot, four more bags of marijuana and grinders.
Police charged Domenech with single felony counts of fleeing and eluding and possession with intent to deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary traffic offenses.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash bail option, if approved by pre-trial services. As a condition of bail, Domenech must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and screenings and confirmation of the origins of his bail money.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14.