EASTON, Pa. - An Emmy Award-winning journalist and Easton native has died.
Chauncey Delphin Howell passed away on Monday after a long illness at the age of 86, in Easton, according to an obituary on the Ashton Funeral Home website.
Chauncey was born on July 15,1935 in Easton. He started his career in journalism at Women’s Wear Daily in 1959, where he was a theater, movie and restaurant critic, according to the obituary. He also wrote pieces for The New York Times and Playboy.
He was also a TV reporter for WABC-TV, WNBC, and NewYork1, covering events throughout Manhattan and the boroughs.
"He had a flair for bringing out the best in people in a light-hearted aﬀectionate way," according to the obituary.
He reported on events and people from Manhattan and the boroughs engaging the hidden talents of bystanders every afternoon. Before his pieces aired, Chauncey loved editing them adding, music and interjections, his obituary said.
Chauncey earned five Emmys for his TV reporting.
Later in his career he worked on radio and TV in Long Island. He retired to Easton, where he continued writing and performing in video sketches of neighbors and friends. He also studied acting and voice.
His obituary says that throughout his life, he loved reading and collecting books, and he treasured opera and vocal music from the past. He studied languages and dialects including how to schmooze in Yiddish and Italian, his obituary said.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Forks Cemetery, 4500 Sullivan Trail, Stockertown.
A visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice, 1120 Welsh Rd., Suite 220, North Wales, PA 18454. People can offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.