HARRISBURG, Pa. - Senior citizens and others who were counting on receiving farmers' market vouchers in early June will be disappointed.

A problem with printing the checks will delay distribution until the end of the month, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

"The vendor selected to print the 2023 checks has informed the Dept. of AG that the previously agreed upon check delivery date of June 1, 2023, is no longer feasible," the statement, provided by Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, says.

The printer is in Utah and has not yet received the paper needed to print checks. The Department of Agriculture is switching to a check with QR codes this year, requiring a specialty paper.

Residents who receive the vouchers through WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and eligible senior citizens can use them at approved markets. WIC recipients will receive 3 vouchers of $10 each, while eligible seniors will receive five $10 vouchers.

The program runs through Nov. 30. Recipients must be in the WIC program or over 60 and meet income guidelines.

The list of farmers' markets that will accept the vouchers and information about eligibility can be found at the state website.