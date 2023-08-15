WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Chick-fil-a in Whitehall is helping kids get ready to go back to school.

The restaurant held a back-to-school bash Tuesday evening.

They provided free haircuts and school supply giveaways.

Kids showed their school pride by wearing their school colors.

The store's owner says it's all about giving back.

"We really want to just show the love and care to our community through really practical ways and this is an easy way to do that," said owner John Velarde.

Everyone who came out went home looking fresh and ready to take on the new school year.