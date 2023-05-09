L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A fast-food restaurant that serves only chicken finger meals is looking to make its debut in the Lehigh Valley.

The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed a modification of an approved plan to build a Raising Cane's restaurant at Trexler Business Center Tuesday night.

The restaurant will feature a double drive-thru at the final remaining site of the business center on Hamilton Boulevard, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters.

According to its website, the restaurant chain features "bird specialists" who hand batter chicken that's marinated for 24 hours and then cooked to order for chicken fingers or chicken sandwiches. The chicken meals are complemented by a secret sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and coleslaw or Texas toast.

The Raising Cane's restaurant would be the Lehigh Valley's first, with the closest other locations in lower Bucks County, Philadelphia and New York City. The chain has establishments largely in the southern and western United States, and exclusively serves chicken.

Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves opened his first location near Louisiana State University in 1996. It was named after Graves' Labrador retriever.