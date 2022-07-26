ALLENTOWN, Pa - The avian flu is leaving fairs bird free.

This comes as Bethlehem considers allowing residents to have backyard chickens.

At Allentown Fairgrounds, Beverly Gruber, chief executive officer of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society laughed when asked if a building had a name.

“The Poultry building," Gruber said.

However, for the upcoming 170th Great Allentown Fair the fairground's oldest building will be free of its namesake.

With the threat of Avian flu, Pennsylvania banned all birds at fairs this year.

It’s kind of a bummer, Gruber said.

"Yeah. People love the chickens, the kids love seeing the colors, and you can't have eggs either,” she said.

Gruber said it's happened four or five times before, and also with pigs.

Small local backyard farmers provide the majority of birds for the Allentown fair.

"It's just not about Avian influenza it's about salmonella, campylobacter, so you have various other diseases," said Kristen Wenrich, Bethlehem's director of public health.

Avian Flu can spread by direct contact, surface contamination, even drops in the air.

Reasons why Wenrich is against a proposed ordinance allowing backyard chicken farmers in the city, especially right now.

"There's certain populations that are at higher risk,” she said. “Those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women, younger children. So being cautious with handling chickens, being vigilant."

Wenrich stresses washing your hands is key when by the birds.

As for the fair, Gruber said plenty of other animals will still be there, including an increase in rabbits, which typically share space with the birds.