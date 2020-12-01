Hundreds of child care centers across the state have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more children stay home, there's concern more centers could follow suit.
Chesterbrook Academy in Macungie has been open for nearly 20 years, but is soon shutting down temporarily due to low enrollment numbers since the pandemic.
"It's been a pretty challenging period of time for child care providers in the community," said Pamela Cho.
Cho is the Vice President for Learning Resources at Community Services for Children. Lehigh and Northampton County combined lost 20 providers permanently since March.
"That really impacts almost a thousand children," she said.
The state's department of Human Services says nearly 500 of the state's 7,000 providers have closed - some permanently, some temporarily.
Not all closures were due to Covid-19, but the department says the virus has impacted enrollment and financially strained providers.
"We're at 55 percent of the enrollment that we had March 16," said Dana Eldridge with Active Learning Centers.
She says its Emmaus location is the hardest hit, but its best performing locations are only reaching 75 percent of pre-pandemic numbers and costs are up.
We spend more in cleaning supplies, more in janitorial, we spend more in staff," Eldridge added.
Some area providers told 69 News they're doing OK enrollment wise.
But Diane Barber, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association, says many places are struggling with enrollments between 40 and 60 percent.
"If they can't keep their classrooms filled, how do they survive?" Barber asked.
Providers were aided by CARES Act funds and state assistance, but that dried up in September. Barber worries if more help doesn't come, more providers will close and leave a big hole when in-person business resumes.
"We need our child care providers in order to get back to work," said Barber.