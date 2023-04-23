PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police said an officer tracked a phone and relayed information to other officers, leading them to a stolen vehicle.

Investigators tell us it all started at the Husky Food Mart on Corriere Road Saturday afternoon. That is where they said a woman left her car running to go inside the store with her eight-year-old daughter in the back seat. The District Attorney said the suspect was outside the store and got into the car.

"She then, the adult, ran outside and attempted to grab onto the driver's door of the moving vehicle in an effort to get her child from the car," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.

Investigators said the eight-year-old unlocked the door and jumped out of the moving car, before it took off. Police tell us still inside was the girl's mother's phone, which they tracked.

Soon a police chase ensued on Route 248 seen here on this video. The District Attorney said an officer's car was struck. The officer was not hurt. A short time later the stolen vehicle crashed.

"At the time of that crash, the officers were able to stop the vehicle, apprehend the suspect immediately after the crash occurred," said Houck.

Investigators said the 16-year-old male suspect had the victim's bank card and additional gift cards in his pockets. Police said the same suspect was also involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit from Easton, which ended in Ross Township, Monroe County on Friday.

State Police could be heard in a video ordering the suspect to get out of the car. He was released in Monroe County before Saturday's alleged carjacking in Northampton County.

Police said the suspect is detained at the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center.

We are told both he and the eight-year-old girl who got out of the car were not injured. Investigators tell us the girl's mother had minor injuries from hitting her head on pavement after letting go of the handle on the moving car.