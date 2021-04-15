S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Authorities investigating a Lehigh County man for downloading child pornography allege they discovered he was also secretly recording women visiting his home.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office charged Gregory L. Elker with child pornography and invasion of privacy offenses following an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The district attorney’s office received a tip last year that someone allegedly posted a video containing child pornography to Facebook Messenger. Facebook listed the user as the 65-year-old Elker, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Investigators secured a court order to identify the account information associated with the IP address and served a search warrant in December on Elker’s Second Avenue home in South Whitehall Township, according to court records.
When authorities explained why they were there, Elker allegedly admitted to viewing and downloading child porn involving young girls. He said he deleted some pictures but kept others to look at later, investigators said. Authorities seized a cell phone, two computers, a USB drive and digital storage cards.
A forensic exam allegedly turned up several images of child pornography. The exam also allegedly revealed a video of Elker putting a hidden camera in his bathroom that he used to record female healthcare workers using the bathroom, according to records.
Several videos featured one particular caretaker, who told investigators that she had no idea the camera was in the bathroom.
Authorities charged Elker with single felony counts of child pornography, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating child pornography and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned him Wednesday afternoon, releasing from custody on $50,000 unsecured bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 5.