Even though parents try their best to shield their children from the images coming out of Ukraine, it's almost impossible in this day and age, and some may have questions.
"I think it's ok if kids catch you off guard to say I think this is something really important to talk about it a little later, so you can also gather your own thoughts," said Dr. Courtney Chellew, a child-adolescent psychiatrist with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Chellew says it's important to clarify what they're asking.
"Maybe they're not informed right, maybe some friend told them World War III is happening right now," Chellew said.
And reassure them that what's happening is taking place far away.
"Kids ultimately want to know that they'll be ok and their families are going to be ok," Chellew said.
There are some kids that may be more anxious, especially older ones that do know more about what's taking place. Chellew says another tool for parents is what Mr. Rogers said - look for the helpers.
"Many countries have come together to support Ukraine at this time," Chellew said.
All of us can certainly benefit from this advice - turn off the coverage a bit, stay off of social media and the internet more, and connect more as a family.
"Let's play a game together. Let's connect me and you. I think taking a step back can be somewhat restorative and I think leaving the door open for kids is helpful," Chellew said.