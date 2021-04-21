NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Willy Holmes saw a photo of his middle school friend floating around on Facebook Wednesday.
"I saw the picture before I read the caption and I was like 'wow that's Ramon' I wonder what this is about," Holmes said.
Ramon Ramirez was shot and killed while fueling up his tractor trailer Wednesday morning, at Wawa on Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township. He was 31 years old, a husband and father of three.
"He was a hardworking guy, minding his business at a gas station, doing what he does best for his family - to provide. And his life was just taken in a blink of an eye. It's very sad. It's very hard," Holmes said.
Ramirez was a truck driver out of A. Duie Pyle in Allentown since 2019.
Shortly after he was killed, Pete Danneker, the company's VP of safety told us, "his coworkers thought the world of him. It is a tragic loss of a working dad. He was caught in the senseless fire of a weapon."
Police say Ramirez was killed by 45-year-old Za Uk Lian, who went on a shooting spree before turning the gun on himself.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said the shootings were indiscriminate and unrelated, which doesn't make it any easier on Ramirez's friends and loved ones.
"I just feel as though the world, we all have to come together and do better," Holmes said.