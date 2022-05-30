BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's an issue throughout Pennsylvania: Children being left by themselves at casinos while their parents go to gamble.
"A minor, an underage child has been left unattended at a casino parking lot, hotel, or even a food court - but somewhere where the parent has chosen to go in and gamble and leave them alone for a period of time," said Doug Harbach, Director of Communications for the state Gaming Control Board.
Harbach says there's been an uptick since COVID lockdowns were lifted, and they want to deal with it.
Just at Wind Creek in Bethlehem alone, 268 children have been left unattended in 147 instances from 2018 to 2021. From 2021 to April 2022, there were another 43 instances.
"We're seeing it throughout the state. It's just too many. Certainly, at Wind Creek, because they have a large hotel attached, they're seeing children left in hotel rooms, which of course is not acceptable. At other properties it's more in cars and parking garages, service lots," Harbach said.
To deal with it, Wind Creek submitted a mitigation plan to the control board. The plan includes new signage and increased security.
"They're also ramping that up to make sure outside interests, such as police, are aware of things that are going on. Also, that they're making sure their team members are looking for, and are really trained to look for these individuals. Just as they're trained to look for people who have a problem with gambling, or have an issue with alcohol," Harbach said.
For parents caught leaving their children, the consequences can vary.
"You will likely face some penalties like exclusion from the casino for life, usually put on our exclusion list for Pennsylvania, and also you can face charges," Harbach said.