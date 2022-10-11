ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and several workers to the hospital.

Every ambulance in Allentown responded Tuesday morning to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.

+7 PHOTOS: CO leak at Allentown daycare More than two dozen children and workers were rushed to the hospital after a CO leak at a daycare in Allentown on Tuesday.

The 911 call was initially a medical call for a child who was unconscious, Christopher said. When firefighters and EMTs responded, the monitors on their bags alerted them to carbon monoxide.

That prompted a full evacuation of the center and a massive emergency response, as multiple people were showing symptoms, he said.

Children were taken out on stretchers, as more waited to be transported.

Thirty-two people total were taken to various Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's hospitals, according to spokespersons for each health network.

Of them, 28 are kids and 4 are adults, officials said.

All were in stable condition.

The incident was reported as a level 1 mass casualty incident, meaning local emergency responders and hospitals may be overwhelmed by the number of patients.

Multiple other fire departments and emergency responders provided mutual aid at the scene, Christopher said.

UGI crews are on scene to investigate where the leak is coming from and what caused it.

There is no carbon monoxide detector in the building, officials said. Legislation passed last month now requires all childcare centers in Pennsylvania to have CO detectors, but the 30-day deadline is not yet up.

The director of Happy Smiles said there were already plans to install a detector.