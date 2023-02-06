ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An author returned to the same Allentown elementary school where her story began more than four decades ago.

In 1978, Kimberly Lipsky Weidman wrote an essay about what love meant to her as part of a schoolwide contest.

Weidman, who was a third grader at Muhlenberg Elementary at the time, won first place.

Now that essay has morphed into her first illustrated children's book, "Love Is."

Weidman shared her story with students Monday morning at Muhlenberg.

"I wanted to share it with the students and then hopefully inspire them to follow their dreams and write stories or draw, whatever it is they want to do, really inspire them to make their dreams come true," Weidman said.

Weidman says she was inspired by the love her parents showed her, and hopes that same kindness is reciprocated by others.