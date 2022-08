EASTON, Pa. -- A festival in Easton has a message for kids: "Just be you."

The "Just Be You Children's Festival" is happening August 27 to 28 at the Riverside Park and Ampitheater.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness on wellness and promote creativity.

It includes interactive activities designed to be fun and educational.

The festival has wrapped up for Saturday, but it continues on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.