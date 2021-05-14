COVID nurse generic

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Young teens in the Allentown area now have another vaccination clinic made available for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Children's HealthCare clinic at 1517 Pond Road, in Allentown announced on Friday they will now be offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens age 12-15. They also said that anyone looking to get the vaccine is welcome, and that they do not need to be a patient with Children's HealthCare.

To register for a vaccine appointment, HealthCare officials ask participants use their website to schedule a visit.

