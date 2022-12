EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Crayola Experience will hold an afternoon celebration for partygoers who won't be awake until midnight.

There will be a silent disco party from noon to 2:00 p.m., character meet and greets, and special crafts.

Plus, mid-day countdowns with a streamer launch to ring in the New Year.

You can find information about New Year's activities in our area by clicking on "Things to Do," under the "Features" tab at WFMZ.